NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

