NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

