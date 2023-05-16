Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0539 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $308.59 million and $10.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.93 or 0.06706347 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05341279 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $11,782,015.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

