OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $463,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

XOM stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

