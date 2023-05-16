O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $202,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

ORLY stock opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $875.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,674,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

