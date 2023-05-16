OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $121.04.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,810. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

