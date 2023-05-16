Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.