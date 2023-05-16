PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PayPal worth $82,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.