Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

