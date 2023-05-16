Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

PRAX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.01.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

