Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Horizon worth $54,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

