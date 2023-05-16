Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $65,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

