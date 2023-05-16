Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,831 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $66,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,870,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 293,169 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.