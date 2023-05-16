ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) vs. Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Financial Comparison

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Ranger Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.69 $91.50 million $2.47 4.35 Ranger Energy Services $642.40 million 0.44 $15.10 million $1.07 10.65

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. ProFrac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10% Ranger Energy Services 4.20% 10.16% 6.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ProFrac and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProFrac and Ranger Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ranger Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.60%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProFrac beats Ranger Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Wireline Services segment provides services necessary to bring and maintain a well on production and consists of wireline completion, wireline production, and pump down lines of business. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment provides other services often utilized in conjunction with Rigs and Wireline Services segments. These services include equipment rentals, plug and abandonment, logistics hauling, processing solutions, as well as snubbing and coil tubing. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

