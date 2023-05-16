ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 184.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $140.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

