Prudential PLC Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $207.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.70. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.