Puzo Michael J Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,439 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

