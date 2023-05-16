Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.