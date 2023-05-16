Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $120.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Recommended Stories

