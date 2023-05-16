Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Issued By Wedbush

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Getty Images in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Getty Images Price Performance

GETY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,976. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

