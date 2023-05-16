Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Atreca, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atreca in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Atreca’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Atreca Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

