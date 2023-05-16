Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

