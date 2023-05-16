Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

International Paper Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IP. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.82 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $83,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

