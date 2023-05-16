Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Zacks Research

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

