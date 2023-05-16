Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SCYNEXIS, Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $2.78 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 318.56% and a negative net margin of 1,233.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.