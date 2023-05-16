Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bird Construction Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$464.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$657.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.04 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

