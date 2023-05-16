Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,782,000 after buying an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after buying an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

