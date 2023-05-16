Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lifted by KeyCorp

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.52 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,209,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

