Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lifted by KeyCorp

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.52 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,209,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
