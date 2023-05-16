Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

