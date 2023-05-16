Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Decreased by William Blair

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

