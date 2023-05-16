Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Lifted by Zacks Research

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $12.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $274.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.25 and a 200-day moving average of $274.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

