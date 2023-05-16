Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Increased by William Blair

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

