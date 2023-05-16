Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $102.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 238,051 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,365 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,185 shares of company stock worth $11,029,881 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

