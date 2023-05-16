Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for SkyWest, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SkyWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for SkyWest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.9 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.59 on Monday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

