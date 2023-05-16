Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

