Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

