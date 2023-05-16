Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.28 and a twelve month high of C$12.58.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

