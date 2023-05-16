Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Lowered by Cormark

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.03. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.41 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.48%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

