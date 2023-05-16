Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

