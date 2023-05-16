Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreased by Zacks Research

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.1 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $307.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

