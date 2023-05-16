Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of C$236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.63 million.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.6 %

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

TCW opened at C$3.16 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.45.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

