Raymond James Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

