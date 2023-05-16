Raymond James Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $34.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

