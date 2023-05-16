Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

ED opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

