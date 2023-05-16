Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tapestry, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

