Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vital Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $20.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.48. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.37 per share.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $785.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

