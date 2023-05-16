Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Solar, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

FSLR opened at $221.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

