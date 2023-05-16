Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFPM opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

