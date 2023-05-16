Research Analysts Set Expectations for EVgo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.07). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $32,188,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in EVgo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,657,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 128,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

