Robert W. Baird Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.37. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

